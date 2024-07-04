Comparing Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Micron Technology and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 0 1 25 0 2.96 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micron Technology presently has a consensus price target of $158.52, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

80.8% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Micron Technology and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $15.54 billion 9.76 -$5.83 billion ($1.42) -96.35 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Sigma Designs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micron Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology -7.20% -4.01% -2.70% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Sigma Designs

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.