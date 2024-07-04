Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Head-To-Head Survey

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 21.66% 31.81% 24.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Grand Canyon Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $960.90 million 4.43 $204.99 million $7.15 20.03

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. The company also offers marketing and communication services that include lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, business intelligence and data science, and market research services; and back-office services consisting of finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. In addition, it provides education services to 25 university partners. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

