Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 500,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.5 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

