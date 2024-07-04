Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 500,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.5 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.
About Clariant
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.