China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
CJJD stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.