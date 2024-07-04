Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 114.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 262,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 140,113 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Chegg by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 298,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Chegg has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.