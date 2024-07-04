Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

CAT traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.08. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

