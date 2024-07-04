Casper Market Cap Tops $256.44 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $256.44 million and $11.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,728,841,730 coins and its circulating supply is 12,132,876,646 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,727,592,702 with 12,131,686,098 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02023814 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $5,297,633.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

