Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.99 and last traded at C$13.99. 2,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.91.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

