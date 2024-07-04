Cardano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $597.88 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.45 billion and $597.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.22 or 0.05387732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00043750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,760,963,496 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

