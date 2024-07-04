Cardano (ADA) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Cardano has a market cap of $14.71 billion and $456.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.08 or 0.05470279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00043939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,760,825,056 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

