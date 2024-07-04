Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE PKST traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 59,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,430. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

