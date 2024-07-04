Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,210.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 220,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 218,808 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 49,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,050. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

