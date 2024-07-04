Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as low as C$3.81. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of C$26.19 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Announces Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

Featured Stories

