Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as low as C$3.81. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 1.04.
Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of C$26.19 million for the quarter.
Canlan Ice Sports Announces Dividend
Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile
Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canlan Ice Sports
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.