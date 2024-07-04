Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.2 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.77.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
