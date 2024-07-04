Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.2 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.77.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.