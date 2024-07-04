Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at $22.75

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

EE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of EE stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

