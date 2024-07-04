Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT at C$184.00

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$184.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$162.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$171.13. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.