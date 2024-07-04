Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $42.14

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BAM opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.