BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

