Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 509,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
