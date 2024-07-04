Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,903,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $123.40. 2,102,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

