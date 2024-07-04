BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

BJRI opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $838.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

