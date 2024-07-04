BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. BitShares has a market cap of $6.07 million and $166,298.44 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,308,874 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.