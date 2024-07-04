BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 8.8% in June

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BayCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 6,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,342. BayCom has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BayCom by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BayCom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on BayCom in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

