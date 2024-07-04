Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

