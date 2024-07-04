Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

