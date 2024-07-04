Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.68. Avante shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 64,470 shares trading hands.
Avante Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Avante Company Profile
Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.
