Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) versus Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Critical Comparison

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Asset Entities and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities -1,538.71% -153.10% -145.13% Bentley Systems 28.09% 32.62% 7.93%

Risk & Volatility

Asset Entities has a beta of 8.35, indicating that its share price is 735% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $340,744.00 63.59 -$4.93 million ($0.38) -3.79 Bentley Systems $1.23 billion 11.61 $326.71 million $1.07 46.22

This table compares Asset Entities and Bentley Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities. Asset Entities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Asset Entities and Bentley Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Bentley Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89

Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $61.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Asset Entities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Asset Entities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.3% of Asset Entities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Asset Entities on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

