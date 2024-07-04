ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

