Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

