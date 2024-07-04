ASD Market Cap Tops $28.34 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ASD has a market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.19 or 1.00027437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00073628 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0448226 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,366,801.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

