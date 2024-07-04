Ardor (ARDR) Trading 10% Lower This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $59.16 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00043750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

