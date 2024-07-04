Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of APTO opened at $0.76 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

