Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $75.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $35.41 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

