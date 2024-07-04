Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.53. 66,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 86,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.
