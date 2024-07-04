American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,900. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

