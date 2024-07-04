American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

