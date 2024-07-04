American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.25. 142,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,528. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $118.39 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

