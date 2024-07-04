American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.25. 142,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,528. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $118.39 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.