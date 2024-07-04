Amarillo National Bank Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.79. The stock had a trading volume of 668,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.26 and its 200 day moving average is $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.