ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sophia Randolph Sells 3,273 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Sophia Randolph sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $19,048.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

