Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Down 11.7%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 96,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 19,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKNO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

