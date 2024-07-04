Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOY opened at $20.64 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

