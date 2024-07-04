AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 28,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

AEX Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 19.90 and a quick ratio of 19.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

About AEX Gold

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

