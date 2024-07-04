Advisor Resource Council Has $226,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 5,371,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,653. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.