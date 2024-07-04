ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

