ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.71.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.