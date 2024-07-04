Accel Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.33.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $449.44. 462,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

