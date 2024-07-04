Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 627 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $386.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

