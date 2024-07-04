Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 120 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,302.09 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.11 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,448.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,141.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,856 shares of company stock valued at $42,901,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

