785 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $497.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.03 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.66.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

