67,211 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 6,026,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,840,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

