402 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $682.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,236. The stock has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

