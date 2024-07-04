3,500 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,481,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

GLD stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $217.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.